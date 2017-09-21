Eagle County Sheriff’s Office identifies 22-year-old arrested in connection with alleged public masturbation

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 22-year-old Edwards man arrested Friday, Sept. 15 on suspicion of indecent exposure in connection with reports last week of public masturbation in the Miller Ranch Open Space.

The Sheriff’s Office says Adolfo Duran Villa was booked into the Eagle County Detention Facility. The Sheriff’s Office had been withholding the release of the Villa’s name while investigators sought other potential victims or witnesses.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, Villa was linked to two incidents in successive days. The Miller Ranch Open Space area is along the Eagle River east of Miller Ranch Road and is popular with hikers, anglers and others seeking outdoor recreation. The open space is near several schools, including June Creek Elementary School, Berry Creek Middle School, Eagle County Charter Academy and Red Canyon High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 970-479-2201 and reference case number 17-1495. Anonymous tips can be left at 970-328-7007, http://www.tipsubmit.com or by texting STOPCRIME plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).



