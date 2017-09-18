Eagle County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after report of masturbation in Miller Ranch Open Space in Edwards

A man suspected of masturbating in the Miller Ranch Open Space area in Edwards last week was arrested by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Deputies are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious or similar activity in that area to contact investigators.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man was linked to a similar incident in the same location the previous day. The Miller Ranch Open Space area is along the Eagle River east of Miller Ranch Road and is popular with hikers, anglers and others seeking outdoor recreation. The open space is near several schools, including June Creek Elementary School, Berry Creek Middle School, Eagle County Charter Academy and Red Canyon High School.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s not releasing the suspect’s name or photo until other potential victims have a chance to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 970-479-2201 and reference case number 17-1495. Anonymous tips can be left at 970-328-7007, http://www.tipsubmit.com or by texting STOPCRIME plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).