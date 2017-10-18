Eagle County to host screenings of ‘Resilience,’ Oct. 30, Nov. 1

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle County Department of Human Services will host screenings of "Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope" in Carbondale and El Jebel on Monday, Oct. 30, and in Edwards on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The first two showings, offered in partnership with Valley Settlement, will feature an introductory presentation from Dr. Janice Gruendel, senior fellow at the Institute for Child Success. Community members are invited to join Gruendel from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Third Street Center in Carbondale or from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel for the presentation and film screening.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, the Eagle County Department of Public Health & Environment partners with Human Services to present "Resilience" at Colorado Mountain College campus in Edwards. Light refreshments will be provided.

"Resilience" is a one-hour documentary that delves into the science of adverse childhood experiences, as well as a new movement to treat and prevent toxic stress in kids. The film illustrates how extremely stressful experiences in childhood can alter brain development and have lifelong effects on health and behavior, ranging from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression. Along with chronicling the impacts of childhood trauma, "Resilience" provides strategies for strengthening local efforts to help kids who live with daily trauma.

The screenings are free, and all interested community members are encouraged to attend. RSVPs can be sent to Megan Burch at megan.burch@eaglecounty.us. For more information on the film, visit kpjrfilms.co/resilience.