Eagle fire chief finalists will be vetted Jan. 5 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — The seven finalists for the Greater Eagle Fire Department chief position will participate in a meet and greet session Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Eagle Fire Station.

The public is invited to attend the session. Interviews with the seven finalists are planned Friday.

The seven finalists for the job are:

• Mario Acosta

• Doug Cupp

• Lance Homann

• William Mikel Kerst

• Kenneth Komers

• Michael Mavrogeorge

• Jeffrey Taylor

The Eagle Fire Department launched the search for a new chief in late 2016 after its former leader, Kurt Vogel, was arrested in August. Vogel and his wife were charged with stealing more than $120,000 from the city of Sterling, where he was employed between 2010 and 2015. Vogel plead guilty to the charges in November and he will be sentenced in connection with the crimes on Feb. 8. He faces up to eight years in prison.