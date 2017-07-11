Eagle launches strategic planning effort designed to focus work that’s underway | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — With large projects and programs looming, Eagle officials have launched a planning process aimed at providing structure for the work ahead.

In late June, Eagle Town Board members reviewed the first draft of the community's new strategic plan with consultant John Ruetten.

The plan is intended to identify the major challenges and opportunities Eagle is likely to face during the next five years and to outline specific objectives to address these issues.

As it begins work, Ruetten noted Eagle has a lot of assets to capitalize upon.

"You have a pretty good place to work with. It is amazing how far ahead you are compared to other communities," he told the town board during a special session.

With that said, however, Ruetten said the new strategic plan will give officials a framework to make sure Eagle maintains its focus on quality-of-life issues as it attacks the work ahead.

According to the plan, there is plenty of work to be done.

An even dozen

As part of the strategic plan, Ruetten outlined 12 major objectives for Eagle. Each objective includes information about existing values and standards reflected in the town's master plan and then includes information about solutions and timing.

The 12 strategic objections are:

• Develop a long-term vision for Eagle;

• Enhance the financial health of the town;

• Build the Lower Basin Water Treatment Plant and enhance water management;

• Develop the Eagle River Park project and maximize economic benefit;

• Stimulate economic vitality and development;

• Implement priority infrastructure improvements;

• Improve housing availability and affordability;

• Address essential planning and land-use challenges;

• Enhance the town's communications and build Eagle's brand;

• Initiate and maintain community building effort;

• Improve the town's organization, culture and workforce effectiveness;

• Consider implementing home rule.

Framework for the future

As they reviewed the strategic goal objectives, members of the Eagle Town Board noted the effort isn't intended to be another chore to drop on town staff.

"Strategic plans can be seen by some as more work," town board member Andy Jessen said. "But we are already doing all these things. We should acknowledge that much of this work is being done and done well."

"The intent of the content in the plan is, does it provide enough information for the staff to take the ball and go running?" Ruetten said.

He also noted the town needs to engage its citizens in the strategic planning process. Those discussions will evolve throughout the coming months.

"Everything about this plan, everything about branding, is about transparency," Ruetten said.