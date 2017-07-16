Eagle names three finalists for interim town manager | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — The Eagle Town Board has selected three finalists for the interim town manager position it announced earlier this month.

The board plans to conduct finalist interviews during a special meeting slated Monday, July 17.

The town received 10 applications for the position, which is expected to last between three and six months. The finalists include current Eagle Town Planner Tom Boni, Betsy Suerth and Tim Gagen.

Boni has been serving as acting town manager since late June. He was named Eagle town planner in 2010. He first moved to Eagle in 1978 when he took a job with Eagle County. He has also worked for the New York City planning department and the New York City Economic Development Corp. From 1995 to 2010 Boni worked for Knight Planning Services.

Suerth is a senior consultant with SMG, Inc. of Glenwood Springs. She served as Public Works and Facilities Director for Garfield County from 2010 to 2015 and worked as the Silt Town Administrator from 2007 to 2010.

Gagen has served as Breckenridge Town Manager since 2000. From 1994 to 2000, he was the city manager in Commerce City.