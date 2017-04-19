Eagle ready to build long-awaited Abrams Creek Connector trail | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — After teaming with Eagle County and the Eagle Ranch Wildlife fund to purchase the A&R property last year, the town of Eagle is now ready to finalize design and start construction on a new trail that will link the Third Gulch and Abrams Gulch areas in the town's open space holdings.

"This was one of the high priority trails that was identified when we did the 2014 Eagle Area Trails Plan," said Eagle Open Space Coordinator John Staight.

The connector trail has been the subject of discussion for more than seven years. That desire became a possibility when three entities purchased the 160-acre property in June 2016. The town has issued a request for proposals for the trail work and the deadline for submission is Wednesday. Staight expects the completed project will cost upwards of $40,000.

The official RFP notes that construction of the Abrams Creek Connector Trail was one of the important benefits associated with purchasing the A&R property. The conservation easement placed on the property at closing included a future trail corridor designation which served as a placeholder for this anticipated trail connection.

Professional builders

The Abrams Creek Connector Trail will be limited to bicycle and pedestrian use and will require between 3 to 3.5 miles of new trail construction depending on the final design and alignment.

"It is challenging enough terrain that having a professional trail building company work on it is warranted," Staight said.

The completed trail will include three bridges — two 10-foot long structures and one 60-foot structure that will be built to approximate U.S. Forest Service back country standards.

After the Wednesday deadline for proposals, the town hopes to award a contract at the May 9 Eagle Town Board meeting launch construction by mid May. The targeted completion date is Aug. 31 of this year.

The RFP documents can be viewed at the town of Eagle website at http://www.town ofeagle.org.