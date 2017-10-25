Eagle resident Glen Ewing’s emergency plane landing in a Gypsum field went as well as could be expected — until a ditch got in the way

GYPSUM — Glen Ewing planned to be back in the air Wednesday, Oct. 25, just hours after he made an emergency landing in a field near Gypsum Creek Road on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

"I love flying. When you are in the air, you are happy," Ewing said. "These things happen. This did not affect me one little bit."

Eagle resident Ewing and his passenger, Larry McKinzie, also of Eagle, both walked away from the forced landing with only minor injuries. According to Ewing, the toughest part of the incident was figuring out how to get out of seat belts while hanging upside down.

Ewing and McKinzie were returning home from a flight up to Hayden and over the Flat Tops when Ewing's 1979 Cessna Centurion lost power on approach to Eagle County Regional Airport. According to Ewing, the problem materialized when they were roughly over the Daggett Lane area.

"We lost enough power that we weren't generating any lift," Ewing said. He then followed the normal procedures prescribed for such circumstances.

"I looked down at Valley Road and there were too many cars there. I thought landing in the field would be a good idea," Ewing said.

He was able to safely put the plane down in the open area, but when the plane hit the ditch, it flipped on to its top.

"Life was good and then we hit a ditch. The landing was good, but the ditch was in the way. But then, the ditch was not intended to be part of a runway," Ewing said.

Ewing said his plane will remain in the field until officials with the Federal Aviation Administration release it following their standard investigation of the incident. As this time, he doesn't know if the Cessna will fly again.

"If something can be built, it can be fixed. It just depends on how much money you want to put into it," Ewing said.

But regardless of whether this was his Cessna's last flight, it definitely wasn't Ewing's.

"Flying is just an incredible amount of fun and anyone who knows me knows I love fun," Ewing said.