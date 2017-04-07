Eagle River Park concept reveal slated April 12 | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — A public reveal for latest concept plan for the Eagle River Park project is scheduled Wednesday and area residents are welcome to attend. The session is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. at Eagle Town Hall.

"We have been working hard to gather and digest all the great feedback on the park design form the public and the steering committee," said Morgan Landers, assistant Eagle town planner. "At the next public meeting we will unveil the concept plan for the Eagle River Park and gather more public input."

The Eagle River Park project includes a new whitewater park, as well as a new park on the north side of the river. S2O Design is designing the whitewater park and that work is now 95 percent complete. Construction is scheduled to begin winter 2017-18. Alpine Engineering and Zehren and Associates is leading the design of the upland park which includes the area on the north side of the river, currently a truck parking lot. NV5 is the project manager for the Eagle River Park.

Pre-construction Services

The town of Eagle is seeking qualified bidders for contractor pre-construction services for the Eagle River Park project. As the project progresses, pre-construction services for cost estimating, constructability, design document review and detailing will help keep the project on budget through completion.

Qualified consultants must present strong, industry-specific knowledge of current construction costs and an understanding of implementation challenges of complex projects. Among other responsibilities, the consultant will support the design teams of the in-stream whitewater park and the upland park by producing interim cost estimates at multiple pre-determined project milestones, conduct constructability reviews, and attend steering committee and public meetings.

"Construction cost escalation has been increasing more rapidly than in previous years," said Colleen Kaneda of NV5. "With such a significant project for the community, it is important to monitor the costs directly from a contracting professional early in the process so the team can design and phase the project accordingly."

The town has issued a Request for Qualifications and Proposal for river park pre-construction services and set a submission deadline of April 18. The town anticipates selection of the consultant by the beginning of May. Working directly with NV5 and the town, the pre-construction professional will be tasked to ensure the project will stay within the target budget at the time the final design documents are ready for bidding later this year.

Construction of the in-stream features is scheduled to begin in November followed by the construction of the upland park in the spring of 2018.

A separate competitive bid process to select a contractor for the construction of the park elements will also be conducted later this year.

For more information, go to http://www.eagleoutside.com/riverpark.