Eagle River Water & Sanitation District hosts open house at Edwards wastewater plant Sept. 26

EDWARDS — The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District recently completed a $25 million improvement project at the Edwards wastewater facility and has scheduled a public open house. The event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the facility, located at 3101 Lake Creek Village Drive.

This is the district's largest capital project to date and was completed in November. With landscaping recently completed, the district's board and staff are ready to host partners and community members on the site.

The updates were the first project in the district's wastewater master plan that was developed to meet newly enacted state regulations and include:

• Process improvements.

• Expanded treatment capacity.

• Landscaping and aesthetic updates.

• New odor control systems.

Please register if you will attend, so the district can plan enough food for all participants.

The open house schedule is:

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Open house, facility tours, and complimentary food.

• Noon to 1 p.m. — Welcome, acknowledgements, speakers, and short tour.

Dress appropriately: No special safety gear is required except close-toed shoes. For more information, go to http://www.erwsd.org.