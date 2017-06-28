Eagle to solicit comments on town park playground plan at June 29 concert | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — The town of Eagle is asking the community to participate in an interactive and informational Eagle Town Park session during the first ShowDown Town concert tonight.

Participants will be able to learn more about the town park playground renovation project, including the most recent park concepts, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The event will be family-friendly, featuring a pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey style game for kids to pin equipment on the park site. Kids and adults will also be able to vote for their preferred design and see samples of the new park equipment materials. Project representatives will be sharing information, recording additional comments on the design renderings and handing out popsicles.

"Ultimately, we want this park to be a fun space and playground that is accessible to all ages," said Dianne Schade, landscape architect with Made in the Schade. "Upgrading the equipment in town park will help improve this important town asset and is an opportunity to build upon the town of Eagle's outstanding quality of life and outdoor recreation activities."

The most recent park concepts incorporate design elements that support safety, easy maintenance, engagement for various age levels and will make the park consistent with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

Feedback collected at this event will help the project team finish plans for the park. Final plans will be presented to the Eagle Town Board in July. Construction is planned to begin fall 2017 after the conclusion of the ShowDown Town series in August.