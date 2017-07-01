Eagle Town Park is getting a facelift with kid-approved playground renovation | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Heather and Dane Scriver remember meeting up at the fire truck at the Eagle Town Park playground when they were just kids, so it's a bit bittersweet for them to contemplate new equipment at the site.

However, as the parents of four, the Scrivers also understand its time for a renovation at Eagle's popular play area.

"I really do want my kids to have some fun stuff to play on," Heather said.

This week, representatives from Made in the Schade met with parents and kids before the popular ShowDown Town concert series to hear what they thought about a couple of park renovation plans. The fire truck and dinosaur climbing structures that have anchored the play area for a couple of decades will be going away, with a new plan featuring climbing walls, spinners, slides and a dish swing.

Judging by the number of stickers placed on the alternative plans, local kids favored Alternative No. 2. That was the verdict of two experts — the Schreiner sisters: Laney, 7, and Leah, 5.

Laney said she liked the alternative because there was more for older kids to do. Plus, she and her sister are both jazzed about the disc swing option.

Sales tax funded

The town of Eagle has earmarked $300,000 for the park renovation. The money is coming from the 0.5 percent sales tax Eagle voters approved last spring. While the new Eagle River Park is the major project slated for the sales tax funding, the ballot question specified that proceeds could go to all Eagle parks. Eagle Town Park, the community's oldest and arguably most used facility, is ready for a renovation compliments of the new sales tax dollars.

In addition to the new equipment, the playground will have composite material flooring.

"No one likes the sand," said Eagle Public Works Director Dusty Walls during the town board's discussion of the plan.

While some of the beloved features of the existing park will be torn out, Eagle Special Events Manager Jeremy Gross said the park plan has been warmly received.

"Most of the comments we have gotten are 'It's about time,'" Gross said. "People are so excited about it."

For anyone who wants to keep a part of Eagle history alive in his or her own backyard, Gross is willing to discuss purchase of some of the existing playground equipment. It is more likely, however, that the old equipment will go to scrap recycling.

After the town makes a final decision about which one of the playground alternatives will be built, construction will begin in late August, following the end or the ShowDown Town concert series.