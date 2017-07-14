Eagle Valley Trail work begins; first half to be completed by December | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Construction of the 6.5-mile Eagle to Horn Ranch segment of the Eagle Valley Trail began this week in Eagle. The new paved trail segment will be 9 feet to 10 feet wide, with views of Red Canyon and the Eagle River. The segment will connect the Town of Eagle to Eagle County's Horn Ranch Open Space.

Construction will start at the Town of Eagle Public Works Facility and progress east toward Red Canyon. The first half is anticipated to be complete in December, with construction on the second half scheduled to take place from March to October 2018. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Impacts to the traveling public will be minimal.

Total cost of the project is $7 million, with $2 million coming from a Great Outdoors Colorado grant award. Additional funding includes $200,000 from the town of Eagle and $4.8 million from Eagle County's ECO Trails, ECO Transit, Open Space and Capital Improvement funds.

The Eagle to Horn Ranch Trail project is part of the planned 63-mile paved trail system that will connect all of the communities of the Eagle River and Gore Creek valleys from Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon. Gov. John Hickenlooper named the entire Eagle Valley Trail a "Colorado the Beautiful: 16 in 2016" trail in January 2016, making it one of the state's highest priority trail projects.

Ewing Trucking & Construction is the project contractor, and Eagle County is overseeing construction. Project comments or questions can be directed to ecotrails@eaglecounty.us.