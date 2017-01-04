Head here and here also here | VailDaily.com

1 year ago

Week of Jan. 7, 2016

A report showed the Eagle Town Board had spent nearly 12 hours in executive session during 2015, a figure that was more than three times longer than the previous board compiled and twice as long as what the neighboring Gypsum Town Council compiled. The top topics for closed-door conversation included the proposed Haymeadow development as personnel issues.

Eagle County teamed with the town of Gypsum to grandfather the town’s sales tax collection practices at the airport. The action was significant because new rules from the Federal Aviation Administration mandated that money collected at airports had to be channeled back to airport operations. Without the grandfather provision, the town was looking at a $400,000 to $650,000 hit to its budget.

5 years ago

Week of Jan. 5, 2012

Western Eagle County Ambulance District’s Community Paramedic program attracted national attention. The program’s aim was to provide preventative care and agencies from throughout the country were interested in starting similar efforts.

The town of Eagle released its public hearing schedule for the revised Eagle River Station plan. Hearings were set to begin in January with a final vote planned in March.

The Porchlight Players launched ticket sales for its Valentine’s Day dinner theater production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.”

10 years ago

Week of Jan. 4, 2007

After eight years, Eagle County Commissioner Tom Stone prepared to leave office. Sara Fisher of Gypsum prepared for her swearing-in ceremony as the new county commissioner.

The Smiling Moose Deli opened in Eagle.

Rachel Overlease was promoted to Senior Vice President of Alpine Bank Eagle.

A special feature detailed the career of World Champion bareback rider Will Lowe, the husband of Eagle native Tiffany Burton Lowe.

Local senior Kathy Heyser sought donations of old Christmas cards. She planned to re-purpose the cards for Christmas in 2007 with the 10,000 Greetings program. The effort sent Christmas cards to U.S. service personnel stationed overseas.

20 years ago

Week of Jan. 2, 1997

Eagle County District Court Judge Bill Jones retired after spending nearly 20 years on the bench. His last two cases were big ones — a lawsuit involving a controversial land exchange by the Lodge at Vail and the U.S. Forest Service and litigation involving land around Gilman.

Gypsum sales tax revenues increased by a whopping 45 percent.

Jo and Dick Morris were the winners of the Gypsum holiday lighting contest.

“Playboy” magazine picked up a quote from Gypsum Mayor Mike Suriano. While reviewing an ordinance regulating nude entertainment in the community, Suriano noted that “the cleft of the buttocks” was called out in the town’s definition of nudity. “A lot of men will have to pull up their pants around here,” he quipped.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 1, 1987

The town of Eagle wasn’t booming, but it was holding its own according to town manager Willy Powell. Powell predicted a slow economic resurgence in the community, citing an increased number of real estate closings on homes and more commercial space leases.

A new 7,000 foot runway at the Eagle County Airport brought increased jet traffic — both commercial and private — to the valley. Commercial carriers Royal West and Monarch Airlines were both providing service.

Battle Mountain High School wrestler Teddy Archibeque captured first place in the 119 pound division at the Warrior Classic in Grand Junction.

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 6, 1977

John Hamilton of Denver-based Nortrust Farm Management Company was the new resident manager of Eagle Ranch. Eagle Ranch controlled more than 100,000 acres — 12,000 acres of private property along with state and federal leases. The company ran 300 head of cattle on the ranch.

Sally Wayman was the new ranger conservationist at the Eagle U.S. Forest Service office. She was the first woman stationed at the facility to hold the rank and one of just a handful of women in the USFS who had achieved the title.

President Gerald Ford and his family stayed in Vail for the holiday week. One evening they asked the cook from Red Cliff’s Reno Cafe to come to Vail and prepare a Mexican meal for a group of about 200 people.

50 years ago

Week of Jan. 5, 1967

Jonathan “Jack” Brenecke, a 69-year-old ranch hand charged with murder in the shooting death of Bond grocery store owner Mack Spitelli, entered a not guilty plea before District Judge William H. Luby. Eugene Lorig was the district attorney set to prosecute the case.

Eagle County School District found it increasingly difficult to hire teachers at McCoy High School. The school had 17 students and there was concern that it was in danger of losing its accreditation.

A 19-member citizen committee was formed to study school needs for the entire fast-growing district.

Eagle reported a temperature of -15 on the morning of Jan. 3. The high that day reached 22 degrees.

60 years ago

Week of Jan. 3, 1957

There were a number of rumors flying that the Army was preparing to abandon Camp Hale. However, there was no action at the site.

Army leaders said the fate of the World War II training camp was unknown and denied that the Army was considering doing away with cold weather training at the location.

Russell Paris and Otto Walker of Bond escaped serious injury when their car skidded off the road and rolled into the ice-bound Colorado River. The car didn’t break the ice and landed on its side.

Eagle County Sheriff Murray Wilson was the first person in line when the Eagle County Clerk’s office opened for business on Jan. 2. He wanted the coveted No. 1 license plate.

70 years ago

Week of Jan. 3, 1947

Marion and Gussie Baker were the new owners of the Gypsum Stremme General Merchandise Store. The store had opened 41 years previously by Art Stremme, who established the business where a saloon previously operated. The general store played an important role in the Gypsum business community.

Local ranchers sent 612 sacks of potatoes and more than $100 in cash to the Queen of Heaven Orphanage in Denver.

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 1, 1937

Three young Denver men were picked up by local deputies on suspicion of burglary and car theft. The Model A Ford the men were driving was loaded with loot — including cowboy boots, saddles, bridles and spurs — allegedly stolen from a Denver store.

Colorado officials warned elderly residents that the state did not have enough money to pay out $45 per month Old Age Pensions.