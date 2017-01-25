Home Page: Fight cabin fever at Free Family Fun Fair | VailDaily.com

Coming Attractions

Free Family Fun Fair

What: Combat cabin fever with free indoor activities for kids at the Kaiser Permanente Free Family Fun Fair

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Eagle River Center at the Eagle County Fairgrounds

Details: Families will enjoy free activities such as the cave of confusion, giant climbing wall, quad bungee jumper, bouncy castle, inflatable slide, tumble bumble, zorb balls, inflatable bowling, balloon animals, face painting, live music, and more. Bring money for food, beverages, and goods from the vendors.

H.E.R.O. Hockey Tournament

What: Second annual Hockey Enables Reaching Out event featuring local first responders.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Time: 3 to 8 p.m.

Where: Eagle Ice Rink

Details: Event proceeds benefit SpeakUp ReachOut and the Eagle County Emergency Responders Fund. Tickets are $1- for adults and $5 for kids under 7 years. Visit http://www.speakupreachout.org for tickets. An event after party is planned at 7 Hermits Brewing Company from 7 to 10 p.m. with music from the Platonics and Custom20.

