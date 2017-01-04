Hubert Newton Peterson1924-2016 | VailDaily.com

Hubert Newton Peterson of Grand Junction passed away on Dec. 29 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction. He was 92.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Peterson was a former Eagle County Treasurer for many years. His survivors include his sons, David Lee Peterson of Gilmer, Texas, and Kevin Hopkins of Grand Junction; his daughter, Shawnna Hopkins of Silt; seven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hubert’s name to HopeWest Hospice Care Center 3090 N. 12th Street, Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81506. Arrangements are under the direction of Martin Mortuary.