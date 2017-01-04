On the 12th day of Christmas | VailDaily.com

Coming Attractions

Twelfth Night

What: Christmas tree bonfire

When: Friday, Jan. 6

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Eagle Town Park

Details: Bring your discarded Christmas tree for the bonfire. Skating and socializing are planned.

Devil Dancers Camp

What: Dance clinic for girls ages preschool through fifth grade

When: Monday, Jan. 16

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Where: Eagle Valley High School

Details: Cost is $25 and participants will learn a routine they will perform at the varsity boys basketball camp on Jan. 17. Pre-registration is not required.

