Time Machine | VailDaily.com

1 year ago

Week of Jan. 28, 2016

A mountain lion attacked and killed a dog in Vail. The Cavalier King Charles spaniel was taken from the patio area of the home on Forest Road near LionsHead.

Trinity Recycling relocated to a site in Gypsum’s Airport Gateway project. “Nobody likes to live right next door to a scrap yard and where we are now there is more space for the public to come in and unload,” said owner Josh Thompson.

Officials from Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District, Eagle Ranch and the town of Eagle launched discussions about an expansion for the 13-year-old Eagle Pool and Ice Rink facility.

5 years ago

Week of Jan. 26, 2012

Ric Newman presented the proposed Haymeadow plan to the Eagle Town Board. He noted the 979-unit proposal was for a 20- to 30-year project.

Six members were appointed to the newly created Eagle Marketing and Events Committee.

The Gypsum Town Council was set to review plans for the 56-acre Dotsero Station at Sweetwater Ranch annexation petition.

Hayley Beard of Eagle Valley High School received the Virginia Lorber Spirit Scholarship. The award was presented to one pom/dance leader and one cheerleader in the state of Colorado annually.

10 years ago

Week of Jan. 25, 2007

The town of Eagle prepared for the second wave of improvements at Eagle Town Park. New sidewalks, playground improvements and an entry plaza were part of the design.

The Eagle Public Library announced that a catalog of thousands of Eagle County historic photographs was available on line through the Eagle Valley Library District website.

The Gypsum Town Council mulled a move to paperless packets. As part of the move, the town considered purchasing computer stations for council meetings.

EVHS student Beth Hall took first place at a tournament hosted by the Back Bowl. Her score was 250.

20 years ago

Week of Jan. 23, 1997

Developers Bill Stephens, Gerald Gallegos and Richard DeClark proposed a manufactured housing development at Dotsero.

Residents of The Terrace subdivision crowded an Eagle Town Board meeting to protest a proposed 32-unit townhouse project located near the cemetery.

Eagle resident Alan Echtler accidently took his dogs, who were in the back of his truck, through the automated car wash at the Eagle Amoco Station. One dog jumped out and escaped, the other stayed in place for the wash, rinse and wax cycles. The story eventually found its way into the Rocky Mountain News.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 22, 1987

The Colorado National Guard proposed operation of a helicopter pilot training site at the Eagle County airport.

The Colorado Division of Wildlife conducted an elk trapping operation at Dowd Junction. The trapped elk were fitted with radio collars so their migration paths could be studied.

Some 18 cases of a rare birth defect called craniosynostosis were reported in Eagle County. The defect was characterized by the premature closing of skull plates.

40 years ago

Week of Jan. 27, 1977

Local firefighters sought extra help to snuff out a sawdust fire that had been burning at Kaibab Lumber Mill in Eagle for more than a week. The sawdust pile was 60 feet deep in places so the use of heavy equipment was unsafe.

Three Angus bulls from Merrill Hastings’ Teepee Creek Ranch at McCoy took reserve champion honors at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

Kathy Albertson of Gypsum Creek graduated from Western State College with a teaching degree.

Despite 16 points scored by Terry Davis, the EVHS basketball team lost a game to Glenwood.

50 years ago

Week of Jan. 26, 1967

Icy road conditions prompted Enterprise editor Marilla McCain to question whether there was a shortage of sand in the state.

The Farm Bureau hosted its annual dinner at the Odd Fellows Hall in Gypsum.

A group of women from Red Cliff prepared Mexican dinners that were served every Monday night at the Gallery in Vail. Proceeds from the dinners were earmarked for playground equipment.

Jack Oleson leased 15 acres from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for his Meadow Mountain ski development.

60 years ago

Week of Jan. 24, 1957

Repeated snowstorms that each dropped five to six inches of snow were pounding the county. Carl Borger and Gary Lieber were credited with doing a great job clearing snow from the streets in Eagle. The town of Minturn lacked money to remove huge piles of snow pushed from the streets so Mayor Harvey Cline was doing the removal himself. “Somebody has to do it,” said Cline.

Eagle posted a low temperature of -24 degrees on Jan. 19.

A court hearing was scheduled for the proposed Homestake water diversion project.

Eagle County was in a spending mode. The county purchased a calculator that cost $785 for the assessor’s office.

70 years ago

Week of Jan. 24, 1947

A study completed by the University of Colorado recommended additional development of the Eagle County Airport so it could handle a greater variety of air traffic.

The community mourned the death of Dotsero pioneer Belle Stewart.

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Stewart sold their Cutter Ranch property at Sweetwater to a Denver woman who wanted to operate a guest ranch.

The Enterprise reported a low temperature of -25 in Eagle during the past week.

80 years ago

Week of Jan. 22, 1937

The community mourned the death of Lydia Berkely Tague of Red Cliff. Tague was the first woman in Colorado to serve as a county judge. She was appointed to the bench following the unexpected death of her husband, who was serving as county judge at the time. She was appointed to the post in 1911 and she served until 1924.

Enterprise editor Adrian Reynolds was not pleased about a bill before the Colorado Legislature that proposed consolidating Eagle, Garfield, Rio Blanco and Pitkin counties into a single county. Glenwood Springs was proposed as the new county seat. Reynolds called the idea “damn fool government reform.”

A visiting nurse was making rounds to area rural schools including Catamount, Derby, Yarmony and Squaw Creek to check students for tuberculosis.