Eagle’s Michael Ramunno awarded $3,000 NASE Dependent Scholarship | VailDaily.com

DALLAS, Texas — The National Association for the Self-Employed, an advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business communities, recently awarded Michael Ramunno, of Eagle, a $3,000 NASE Dependent Scholarship. Ramunno plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi in the fall.

The NASE Dependent Scholarship Program is an educational scholarship awarded to dependents of NASE members ages 16 to 24 to help ease the financial burden of tuition and other costs associated with attending college. This year, four winners were chosen, each receiving a $3,000 scholarship.

To apply for the scholarship, students need to be high school students or college undergraduates planning to enroll in college for the upcoming fall semester. Consideration is based upon leadership abilities, academic performance, teacher recommendations, career and educational background, school and community participation and financial need.

For more information, visit http://www.nase.org.