Eagle’s rental inventory increases by 30 units with approval of Chambers Lofts project

EAGLE — The Eagle Valley has a well-documented rental unit shortage, so news that some additional units are coming to the market is welcome — even if there's only 30 of them and even when they haven't yet been built.

Tuesday night, the Eagle Town Board approved a special use permit for the 30-unit R&H Mechanical/Chambers Lofts project.

Proposed at a four-acre parcel in the Chambers Avenue commercial area, the project will include six live-work buildings that have one ground-level residential unit in each building and 24 second-floor units — four each in the remainder of the buildings.

Town staff worked with the developer to limit the commercial/industrial impacts for the residential units at the site. The six ground-level residential units will feature patio areas and access from a courtyard side of the building, rather than the street side.

In discussion of the proposal, town board members noted that construction dust is often a concern in the area and urged the builders to take action to mitigate that concern.