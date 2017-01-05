Vail Pass open in both directions | VailDaily.com

Vail Pass open in both directions
January 5, 2017
Latest road updates:
OPEN- I-70 both directions @ Vail Pass MM 180-190 after avalanche reduction;Chain & Traction Laws in place
CLOSED- I-70 both directions @ Vail Pass MM 180-190 for avalanche reduction;Expect delays
There is a traffic accident at EB MM 147 near Eagle on I-70. Left lane is closed. . Expect delays and use caution in that area.
VAIL — Interstate 70 over Vail Pass has reopened eastbound as of 10:10 a.m. Thursday. It had been closed since 5:42 a.m.
Westbound I-70 over Vail Pass was closed from 9:20 a.m. to 10 a.m., but is now reopen.
Highway 24 has reopened as of 9:51 a.m. after a snow slide.
The town of Vail and Avon are on accident alert.
Eagle County Schools have canceled classes for the day.
If you can avoid going out today, do so. If you absolutely have to drive, go slow, have patience, and thank @ColoradoDOT for their hard work
