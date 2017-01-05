Vail Pass open in both directions | VailDaily.com

Latest road updates:

OPEN- I-70 both directions @ Vail Pass MM 180-190 after avalanche reduction;Chain & Traction Laws in place — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017

CLOSED- I-70 both directions @ Vail Pass MM 180-190 for avalanche reduction;Expect delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017

There is a traffic accident at EB MM 147 near Eagle on I-70. Left lane is closed. . Expect delays and use caution in that area. — Vail Daily (@VailDaily) January 5, 2017

VAIL — Interstate 70 over Vail Pass has reopened eastbound as of 10:10 a.m. Thursday. It had been closed since 5:42 a.m.

Westbound I-70 over Vail Pass was closed from 9:20 a.m. to 10 a.m., but is now reopen.

Highway 24 has reopened as of 9:51 a.m. after a snow slide.

The town of Vail and Avon are on accident alert.

Eagle County Schools have canceled classes for the day.