Vail Pass open in both directions | VailDaily.com

Vail Pass open in both directions

VAIL — Interstate 70 over Vail Pass has reopened eastbound as of 10:10 a.m. Thursday. It had been closed since 5:42 a.m.

Westbound I-70 over Vail Pass was closed from 9:20 a.m. to 10 a.m., but is now reopen.

Highway 24 has reopened as of 9:51 a.m. after a snow slide.

The town of Vail and Avon are on accident alert.

Eagle County Schools have canceled classes for the day.