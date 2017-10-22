Eating Disorder Foundation begins Vail twice-monthly support group Nov. 7

VAIL ­— The Eating Disorder Foundation, a Denver-based nonprofit that offers free support to those suffering from eating disorders, is adding a new support group in Vail. The group begins Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will meet at Vail Interfaith Chapel, 19 Vail Road in Vail. The group will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.

This new Eating Disorder Foundation group is a self help-support group for anyone struggling with an eating disorder. The group allows individuals to discuss body image, self-worth, a healthy mindset and much more in a compassionate, confidential setting. Connect with others and gain the tools to further recovery. All genders are welcome.

Founded in 2003 by Toni Saiber, the Eating Disorder Foundation strives to be an effective resource in the prevention and elimination of eating disorders through education, support and advocacy. Throughout its history and with the help of a committed core of volunteers, the Eating Disorder Foundation has continued to sharpen its mission and expand its programs, and all activities are offered free of charge.

Jill Rutledge, LCSW, facilitates the Vail Eating Disorder Foundation group. Email questions to jillzr@gmail.com. For additional information on the Eating Disorder Foundation, call 303-322-3373 or visit http://www.eatingdisorderfoundation.org.