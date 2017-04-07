ECO Transit launches Dotsero service this summer | VailDaily.com

DOTSERO — After eight years, Dotsero is coming back into the ECO Transit fold, beginning this summer.

ECO Transit will transition to its summer schedule beginning Monday and that schedule includes a route connecting Dotsero to Gypsum, Eagle, Avon and Vail, with two pickup locations at Two Rivers and the Dotsero mobile home park.

"This is the last piece of the cuts we made in 2009 after the recession," said ECO Transit Operations Manager Jeff Wetzel. "We always planned on re-establishing service there and during the last eight years, the housing in Dotsero has really expanded."

for the residents

The addition of service to Dotsero came at the request of ECO Transit passengers. The service will include two morning routes and three afternoon routes. The Dotsero service will be evaluated for continuation during the 2017-18 winter season, based on ridership.

Chad Cermonese, real estate broker for Dotsero's Two Rivers Village project welcomed the ECO Transit announcement.

"Obviously the transportation upvalley, to work and other amenities, is key for the (Dotsero) residents," said Cermonese.

He noted that addressing the downvalley transportation issue is a key component of addressing the county's attainable housing challenge.

"This (system extention) is one of the steps that makes it easier for people to live and work in our valley," said Cermonese. "Hopefully the next step will be to create more routes throughout the day."

Summer ECO Transit schedule information can be obtained from bus operators, the information booth at the Vail Transportation Center, by calling the ECO Transit dispatch center at 970-328-3520 extension 1, or online at http://www.eaglecounty.us/transit.