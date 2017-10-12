Electric vehicle-charging stations online at Freedom Park in Edwards, park and ride in Eagle

EAGLE COUNTY — Two new electric vehicle-charging stations with two plugs each are now open and available for electric-vehicle drivers at Freedom Park in Edwards and at the Town of Eagle's Park & Ride lot on West Chambers Avenue. Both stations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new Freedom Park and Eagle Park & Ride stations bring the total number of public places to charge electric vehicles in the Eagle Valley to 23, according to http://www.plugshare.com, which provides directions to and information on charging stations worldwide. The installation of the new charging station is intended to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles along the Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6 corridors and to reduce "range anxiety" for electric-vehicle drivers.

"The newer (electric vehicles) are zippy and fun to drive, have an extended battery range of up to 400 miles and cost less than $1.50 to charge for a standard commute in the valley," said County Environmental Manager John Gitchell. "(Electric vehicles) are affordable, and with zero tailpipe emissions, they help keep our air cleaner in Eagle County."

The total cost per station installation was $12,000, with about half of that coming back to the county as reimbursement from state grant funds. On average, it takes five hours to fully charge an electric vehicle at a public station or up to 10 hours at home, depending on battery size and power supply.

The county's newly created Sustainable Communities Department, which is tasked with implementing the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community, also plans to install a Level 3 "fast charge" station in 2018 that will allow electric vehicle drivers to charge their vehicles in approximately 20 minutes.

For more information on the new electric vehicle-charging stations or other county sustainability projects, contact Gitchell at 970-328-8766 or john.gitchell@eaglecounty.us.