Fall just arrived, but winter is coming: 4 to 8 inches of snow at higher elevations by Tuesday

Friday is the first official day of fall, but winter is ever-present in Colorado’s high country. Case in point: A slow-moving storm is expected to bring snowfall to most of the state’s mountains — including the Vail area — over the weekend and into early next week.

Meteorologist Joel Gratz, of snow-forecasting site OpenSnow.com, expects between 4 and 8 inches of snow by Tuesday at elevations near and above 11,000 feet. But that doesn’t mean lower valley elevations don’t have the potential for snowflakes. According to Gratz’s forecast, periodic rain and snow showers Friday and Saturday will give way to cooler weather and therefore more widespread snowfall potential Sunday through Tuesday.

Gratz says the intermittent rain and snow over the course of the next five days won’t preclude us from periods of sunshine and dry weather. The bottom line? As is typical for Colorado this time of year, prepare for anything. That means warm, waterproof layers for your outdoor pursuits.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 30 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in Vail Friday night, with an overnight low of 39 degrees. Saturday’s high temperature will top out at 57 degrees with an increasing chance of precipitation in the afternoon and evening. Saturday night’s low will dip to 36 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will be even cooler, with daytime highs around 50 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 20s.