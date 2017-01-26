Bike race comes to Eagle-Vail | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Fat bikes and balloon tires will be the weapons of choice on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. as the Eagle-Vail Metro District Winter Fat Bike race takes place.

Racers will meet prior to the start of the race at the Eagle-Vail Pavilion located off of U.S. Highway 6, west of Vail.

Winter fat bike

This is the season’s only dedicated winter fat bike event and the fourth race in this year’s Pedal Power Winter Race Series, the Eagle-Vail venue, located in the heart of the valley, has been a favorite since the Pedal Power series began in 1996. This year, for the first time, actual fat bikes will be required in order to help maintain the integrity of the course due to this year’s abundant snow conditions, as well as create a single class of equipment to provide a level field for participants.

Registration for this event is $20. Participants can save time by registering directly online at pedalpowerbike.com. They can also register with forms from Pedal Power Bicycle Shop in Eagle-Vail or by calling 970-845-0931. Registration is also available for $25 on the day of the event at the race start.

The final event in the Winter Race Series will be the Colorado State Snowshoe Championships taking place on March 4 at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. There will be a 5K and 10K races, with the latter deciding the state championships in both men’s and women’s categories.

For more information and a complete series schedule, stop by Pedal Power, located on U.S. Highway 6 in Eagle-Vail, call 970-845-0931 or go to pedalpowerbike.com.