Fatal accident at Squaw Valley leaves ski patroller dead | VailDaily.com

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Squaw Valley Ski Resort issued a statement at 9 a.m. Tuesday confirming that a ski patroller died during avalanche control procedures at about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, and will remain private until the family is notified. An investigation is underway.

According to the statement, Squaw Valley will remain closed for the rest of the day. Alpine Meadows is open.

“The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected,” the resort said in its statement.