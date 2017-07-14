Fatal car accident claims lives of mother, son near Silt on July 10 | VailDaily.com

SILT — A mother and son were killed and three others injured in a single-vehicle rollover late Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Silt.

The victims were a 33-year-old Illinois woman and her 13-year-old son, according to a Garfield County coroner's report.

Traveling with them were the woman's two daughters and her fiancé. All three were taken to Grand River Hospital in Rifle, the report said. Their condition was unknown.

Identities of the victims were being withheld until relatives could be notified. A news release late Monday from Coroner Robert Glassmire said the family had no known local ties.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. and led to a lengthy closure of westbound I-70 at Silt for the accident investigation and cleanup.

Autopsies on the mother and son were scheduled for Tuesday.