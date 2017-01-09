Fatal chairlift fall at Ski Granby Ranch happened during mechanical problem, state report says | VailDaily.com

The Ski Granby Ranch chairlift from which a Texas mom and her two young daughters fell late last month had problems with its electrical drive-control system that contributed to a “rare dynamic event” at the time of the accident, a state report released Monday shows.

The chair carrying 40-year-old Kelly Huber and her children struck a lift tower about a third of the way up the mountain before the three fell about 25 feet from the chair. Huber was killed. Her daughters were injured.

“The circumstances indicated that environmental factors, weather and the occupants of (the chair) did not contribute to the cause of the incident,” the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board report says. “… The facts of the incident show that, on Dec. 29, 2016, an unreasonably hazard existed in the continued operation of the lift.”

