Fielder returns for Eagle Library’s 20th anniversary | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — The last time famed photographer John Fielder spoke at the Eagle Public Library, the carpet had been laid and the walls had fresh paint.

On Wednesday, he will return to the library to mark its 20th anniversary.

"When the Eagle Public Library opened its doors 20 years ago, John Fielder was the inaugural speaker. Now he's returning to the library on the exact anniversary date, which makes this presentation special," said Eagle Public Library Adult Services Librarian Robyn Bryant.

The anniversary party, planned at 6 p.m., will feature a multimedia exploration of the Holy Cross and Eagles Nest Wilderness areas.

Fielder's presentation will feature more than 200 images, music, stories and photography tips. Because Eagle County is framed by the northern end of the Sawatch Range within the Holy Cross Wilderness and the west side of the Gore Range in the Eagles Nest Wilderness, the presentation will highlight scenes of waterfalls, reflection ponds and lakes, serrated peaks and wildflowers galore within those nooks and crannies of the mountains.

INSPIRATION

Some people "might only have viewed (these mountains) on a ski day from the top of Vail Mountain," Fielder said. He added that his presentation may inspire viewers to start thinking about their own wilderness hikes for the season.

Fielder is Colorado's pre-eminent nature photographer. He has explored most of Colorado's 65 million acres on foot, by raft and ski, including each of the state's 44 federal wilderness areas. His popular Colorado coffee table and guidebooks, as well as children's books, will be for sale and book signing will be available before and after the presentation.

There will be celebratory cake for all who attend. For more information, go to http://www.evld.org or call the Eagle Public Library at 970-328-8800.