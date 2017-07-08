More than 175 fire fighters battling Eagle County wildfire east of State Bridge | VailDaily.com

What fire restrictions mean

Because it has been so hot, dry and windy for so long, Eagle County is under Stage 1 fire restrictions. That means:

• Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (metal, in-ground containment structure; fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).

• No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

• No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

• No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

• No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame, or any other spark-producing device, except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

• No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order.

• Fireworks are always prohibited on Bureau of Land Management, National Forest and National Park Service lands.

If you violate federal fire restrictions, then you could be fined up to $100,000 and a year in prison. If you start a wildfire, then you could be ordered to pay the cost of fire suppression.

Source: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office