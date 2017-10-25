Firm in Avon opens new physical therapy practice, includes teen wellness options

Business name: Altius Physical Therapy and Wellness.

Location: 160 West Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon.

Date opened: August, 2017.

Owner: Sarah Ellefson, PT, DPT, OCS.

Contact information: 970-343-4688, sarah@altiuspt.com.

What goods or services do you provide? Orthopedic and sports rehabilitation, manual therapy, joint mobilization, manipulation, massage, trigger point dry needling, therapeutic exercise, functional strengthening, performance coaching, athletic training and wellness workshops.

What's new or exciting at your place? We are currently offering an integrative health and wellness program for teenagers that is a combination of injury prevention physical therapy, manual therapy, weekly Pilates, goal setting and one-on-one health coaching. Our goal is to nurture each facet of our younger community's health and wellness in addition to promoting a healthy and happy lifestyle at an early age.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? Altius Physical Therapy was designed with the motto "quality over quantity." I am one of the only physical therapists in the valley able to dedicate a full hour of one-on-one care to each client. I have surrounded myself with bright, compassionate wellness allies so that clients can seamlessly transition from rehabilitation to maintenance care and performance coaching. We are a fully integrated, thorough and creative team with the common goal to shift health priorities from reactive care to higher value preventative and maintenance services.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? My goal is to empower clients to leverage gains made in therapy or during performance sessions to shine in their daily lives, recreational activities or competitive sports. Empowering my clients gives them a special opportunity and responsibility to live their best lives and to feel good while doing it.

What can your customers expect from you? My clients can expect that I will raise the standard of care when it comes to physical therapy services. I promise to be attentive, compassionate, thorough and will consider each piece of the wellness puzzle when it comes to providing holistic, integrative care.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I earned my bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire, where I competed as a Division I skier. I continued my education at the University of Colorado in Boulder where I studied integrative physiology with an emphasis on whole-body function and its applications to human health and wellness. My passion for movement-based treatment approaches to musculoskeletal and neurological dysfunction led me to Regis University's physical therapy program — one of the leading manual therapy programs in the country.

I earned my doctorate in physical therapy with highest honors while completing research in neuroanatomy. I have been practicing physical therapy in Eagle County since 2013 and earned my board certification in orthopedics in 2016.

I specialize in conservative treatment of the degenerative spine and hip, chronic pain management, orthopedic post-operative rehabilitation and return to sport performance. I am a professor of human anatomy and physiology and Colorado Mountain College and guest lecturer for a variety of community wellness groups. I am an avid runner, skier and mountain biker with decades of experience working alongside elite and amateur athletes. In my free time you can find me playing in the mountains with my husband, Sylvan, and baby boy, Ryder.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? A few weeks ago we hosted an open house that featured free Pilates sessions, physical therapy consultations and a discussion on the marriage of physical therapy and Pilates. We had a great turnout, enjoyed thought-provoking conversation and worked through ab-burning Pilates. After, we served refreshments at which point we realized we had wine, cheese and cocktails coming out of our ears and not a lick of water — and we were supposed to be promoting whole-body wellness. Whoops!