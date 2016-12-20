First Colorado ski death recorded at Breckenridge Ski Resort Dec. 19 | VailDaily.com

Breckenridge Ski Resort confirmed the death a 48-year-old man after an incident on an advanced run on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, marking the state’s first snow sport fatality for the 2016-17 season.

The man, a Boulder resident who reportedly hit a tree in the late afternoon, was transported by Breckenridge ski patrol to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center’s Breckenridge Medical Center at the base of Peak 9. According to the resort, following emergency care and evaluation, the man was pronounced dead.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” John Buhler, vice president and COO of Breckenridge Ski Resort, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Look for more online and in the Wednesday edition of the Summit Daily News.