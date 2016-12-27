Former foundation chief Ceil Folz creates new firm | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson offered that “the strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.” The same can be said for small nonprofit organizations.

With this philosophy in mind, Vail-based Ceil Folz Consulting announced the creation and launch of a subsidiary company of the firm, designed to provide a suite of key services designed to cater specifically to emerging and established nonprofit organizations with yearly gross revenues of less than $5 million.

The Collective provides clients with individualized support, utilizing the on-demand talents of a core group of professionals, featuring more than 50 years of experience in the nonprofit sector.

Providing framework

Headed by Folz, who brings 25 years of executive entrepreneurial nonprofit experience with the Vail Valley Foundation to the effort, The Collective team members represent a broad spectrum of professional expertise in the areas of board development and governance, marketing and public relations, grant writing and management grassroots fundraising and fundraising strategy, nonprofit finance management and event production and execution.

“We understand the demands on every dollar that is raised by a nonprofit organization and we also realize the challenge that comes with raising those dollars,” Folz said. “In smaller nonprofits, the board and CEO are often required to wear numerous hats in an effort to be as cost-effective as possible. The Collective can help facilitate this process by providing experts in key behind-the-scenes areas for the amount of time needed, rather than hiring full-time staff. Our goal is to provide the framework so that the organization can put all of its focus into delivering on its mission.”

The Collective will offer packages that can be customized to meet the client’s needs. Each package has been designed to provide the appropriate amount of time needed in each area of service, based on the stated goals, size of the nonprofit group and annual revenues. Collective team members will meet with each client to review recommendations prior to creating an overall plan, with services retained for one year. Collective members will then be available to help solve problems, brainstorm solutions and help the organization reach the next level.

Meet the team

In addition to Folz, The Collective team includes Julie Johannes, Cheryl Lindstrom and Kate Peters.

Johannes served 20 years as chief financial officer and chief operating officer and of the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, while Lindstrom, a journalist and public relations professional turned grant writer in 2008, has secured more than $3 million in grants over the past four years. Peters brings more than 10 years of agency public relations experience to the team, recently spearheading the public relations efforts for the 2015 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Vail and Beaver Creek.

“What makes this team unique is our specialized experience,” Peters said. “Coming from the nonprofit world, we’ve all worn many hats, but we each have an intimate understanding of the nuances at play within our areas of expertise, and we all share the same passion for cause-based work. We’re accustomed to working with limited budgets and resources but believe they should not stand in the way of creative thinking and exceptional results. I look forward to contributing to The Collective and the inspiring goals our clients aim to achieve.”

“By engaging The Collective, you can maintain your momentum by fulfilling your brand promise and delivering the services your organization is committed to providing without having to take your eye off that goal to deal with hiring, managing and funding multiple employees or contractors,” Folz said. “We want to be ‘The Team Behind Your Team.’”

For more information about The Collective, call 970-331-6020 or visit the website online at http://www.ceilfolz.com.