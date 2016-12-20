Free curbside Christmas tree recycling is available | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Free curbside collection of discarded Christmas trees will take place in Vail Monday through Jan. 31. Trees must be free of lights, tinsel, ornaments, stands and plastic wrapping. Also, trees should be left whole; do not cut trees into sections. Trees should be placed at the side of the road so as not to block the roadway.

Public Works crews will make regular sweeps through town to collect the trees. If your tree isn’t picked up within a few days, then notify the Public Works Department at 970-479-2158. Trees also may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Public Works shops on Elkhorn Drive north of the Vail golf course. The trees are chipped and turned into mulch for the town’s summer landscaping program.

For more information, call the town’s Public Works Department at 970-479-2158.