Frontier Airlines to start Denver-to-Reno flights Nov. 21; some flights at $49 one-way

DENVER — Frontier Airlines will begin flights from Denver to Reno, Nevada, as of Nov. 21.

The flights will continue three times per week, and flights start at $49 for a one-way trip.

Reno's airport is a 40-minute drive from the Lake Tahoe area. There are 12 mountain resorts within a 40-minute drive of each other. Three of those resorts — Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood — are operated by Vail Resorts. That means the company's Epic Passes are honored there.

For more information, go to http://www.flyfrontier.com.