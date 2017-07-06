Fun and filth combine when Mudzilla attacks Gypsum Saturday | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — Gypsum is about to get filthy, in a good way, as Mudzilla attacks the town.

The 2017 mud race features a new location and a new format aimed at upping both the fun and filth factors.

Presented by Scott Green Excavating, 7 Hermits Brewing, the town of Gypsum and Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District, for runners ages 13 and older Mudzilla will get under way at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8. The course will be a one mile loop built especially by the local excavating company in the open field just east of Gypsum Creek Middle School. Lots of dirty and muddy obstacles will line the route.

"The run is going to be a two-hour format," said Lucas Rivera of WECMRD. "During that time, runners can go as many or as few laps as they want."

Rivera promised that this year's run will be the muddiest ever. "Scott Green Excavating does an amazing job building the course," said Rivera. He added that the new format and location means the race will be more spectator friendly than in the past.

After they are done with their laps, adult runners will be glad to grab a 7 Hermits brew. For younger runners, popsicles will be waiting at the finish line.

While the run is set up for older runners only during the first two hours, runners ages 4 to 12 can take on the course from 11 a.m. to noon.

In addition to refreshments, all runners will receive an event T-shirt and participant medal. Awards will be handed out for the adult male and female runners who complete the most course laps.

Registration fees are $35 for runners age 13 and older and $25 for children. Registration is open at the Gypsum Recreation Center and on line at http://www.wecmrd.org.