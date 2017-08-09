Gigabit-level internet speed is coming soon to Avon’s Traer Creek Village | VailDaily.com

AVON — Traer Creek is bringing fiber optic gigabit internet service to Traer Creek Village by the end of October. Traer Creek is ensuring that the Village will receive high speed internet and first-class customer service at competitive pricing through an agreement with a broadband service provider named FORETHOUGHT.net. While other providers in the valley offer 10-50 megabits per second, FORETHOUGHT.net will be offering 1,000 megabits (one gigabit) per second within the Village using Traer Creek's conduit.

"The goal with offering gigabit speed in the Village is to provide users with a higher-quality service from a speed, pricing, customer service and internet reliability standpoint," said Marcus Lindholm, manager of Traer Creek LLC. "With more people needing to connect to multiple devices, we sought out a provider that we believe will bring first-class service to the Village's tenants, customers and businesses."

As part of the agreement FORETHOUGHT.net has guaranteed 99.99 percent service availability, which equates to a total downtime per year of roughly 52.56 minutes per year.

"We are designing our Village network based on advanced MPLS technology which can re-route around failures in a fraction of a second such that subscribers don't usually even notice there was a problem," Jawaid Bazyar, President of Forethought.net, said

Fiber-optic internet service will create a more stable connection at all times, especially during high-demand periods. This will give businesses in the area a significantly more reliable connection.

"Having the ability to offer gigabit service is a big win for the Village," Lindholm said. "With faster and more reliable internet speeds, the Village will be more attractive to current and future residents, and current and new employers, and hopefully we can attract even out-of-town tech companies, creating new opportunities in the valley."

Recommended Stories For You

Traer Creek is the Colorado-based land investor of the Village in Avon, Colorado. The Village includes: The Home Depot; WalMart Supercenter; Traer Creek Plaza, a LEED-certified (environmentally friendly) commercial building; the 244-unit Buffalo Ridge Housing affordable housing complex, and the LEED-certified Eagle County Ambulance Response Station. Traer Creek Plaza currently has retail and office space available. For more information, call Erich Schmidt at NAI, 970-306-0313