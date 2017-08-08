Glenwood bridge closure may affect hospital choice for Vail Valley patients | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — As the Aug. 14 shutdown of the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs approaches, Eagle County Paramedic Services is alerting local residents that the massive Colorado Department of Transportation construction project may affect ambulance transportation to that city.

The Grand Avenue Bridge project in Glenwood Springs is the largest infrastructure project on the Western Slope in 25 years and considerable delays and substantially increased travel times to Glenwood Springs are anticipated.

"At Eagle County Paramedic Services, the patient's choice of hospital is important to us," noted a release issued by the organization on Tuesday. "However, we have been forced to make changes in our hospital destination protocol to ensure your health care needs and the needs of the community are met."

Currently, downvalley patients can choose transport to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Centura's urgent care center in Avon or Vail Valley Medical Center in Vail. Due to the Grand Avenue Bridge project, Valley View Hospital may not be a viable destination for ambulance crews until the project is completed.

"Your health care needs potentially could be impacted by a delay in getting to an appropriate facility," noted the release. "We will closely monitor the construction situation and may change this temporary policy if the traffic impact is not as expected. It is our sincere goal to take the best possible care of our patients, their families, and the entire community. Thank you for understanding this temporary change in our practice. "

Construction of the new bridge is scheduled for completion by Thanksgiving.