Gore Valley Trail to close temporarily Wednesday, Oct. 25, from Intermountain to Dowd Junction

VAIL — The Gore Valley Trail between Dowd Junction and Intermountain will close from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, for sewer main maintenance. Eagle River Water & Sanitation District staff will conduct preventive maintenance on the sewer main along the recreation path.

Jetting trucks will work throughout the day Wednesday, moving from manhole to manhole along the path, to clear the sewer main of grit and debris that could cause potential blockages. The work requires a complete closure, from just west of the gate in Vail's Intermountain neighborhood to Dowd Junction at U.S. Highway 6 and 24, while heavy equipment and crews are on site.

The district performs this work on a five-year rotating schedule throughout the wastewater-collection system, which includes more than 200 miles of sewer main in Vail, Minturn, Eagle-Vail, Avon, Beaver Creek and Edwards-area communities.

Signs marking the temporary closure will be placed at the recreation path gates in Dowd Junction and Intermountain. The path will reopen Wednesday when work is complete, no later than 7 p.m. For more information, VISIT http://www.erwsd.org or contact district customer service at 970-477-5451.