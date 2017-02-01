New chief hired by Greater Eagle Fire Protection District | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Doug Cupp has been named fire chief for the Greater Eagle Fire District.

Monday marked Cupp’s first day in his new post.

Cupp comes to Greater Eagle Fire Protection District with 24 years of experience. His most recent positions include volunteer fire chief of Golden Gate Fire Protection District and division chief at Summit Fire Authority. Cupp has experience as a wildland coordinator, a Colorado Task Force I member and a technical rescue technician while working at Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins.

In addition to Cupp’s job experience, he has earned his master’s in emergency management and safety and a graduate certificate in fire and emergency service management. He is currently completing his fire officer certification from the National Fire Academy. Along with being a student, Cupp has been an instructor for various courses at the National Fire Academy.

Cupp will be relocating to the Eagle area with his wife and two sons. His family enjoys the outdoors, skiing and mountain biking.

“I am excited to work with and get to know the citizens of the Eagle community, and I look forward to the future of the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District,” Cupp said.