Groundbreaking ceremony is Sept. 25 for district’s new Edwards fire station

EDWARDS — The Eagle River Fire Protection District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Edwards Fire Station at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

The facility, which will serve as a regional fire station, is expected to open in late 2018 and will replace the current facility, which was built to be "temporary." A larger, more modern facility is required in order to respond to the growing safety needs of the Edwards community and surrounding areas, including the Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6 corridors.

The new station is designed as a 50-year facility capable of serving the needs of the area's projected growth. Eventually, the building could accommodate the needs of a dual company station, which includes eight firefighters, capable of responding with two apparatus, or to simultaneous calls. The new station will be capable of accommodating modern firefighting apparatus and specialized equipment needed for operational response such as hazardous materials spills and ice rescue.

The project also includes a much-needed training facility, which will allow firefighters to train locally and remain able to respond to calls. The training facility will be built following the completion of the fire station, and is expected to be completed in 2019.

The event will include a brief ceremony, followed by coffee and breakfast items.