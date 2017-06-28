Gypsum Creek Golf Course outdoor pool reopening delayed to July 1 | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — Kacy Carmichael, aquatics manager for the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District, announced Wednesday that the Gypsum Creek Golf Course outdoor pool, originally slated to reopen Thursday, would now be closed through Friday.

The pool is undergoing major mechanical repairs, and workers currently are waiting on parts for installation, which has pushed the reopening to Saturday, July 1, barring any further delays. Anticipated operating hours for Saturday are noon to 6 p.m.

The Gypsum Recreation Center indoor pool is now open for public swimming and group swim lessons, with family open swim from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Adult lap swim is also available from 5:30 to 9 a.m. Friday.

Call 970-777-8888 or visit wecmrd.org for more information.