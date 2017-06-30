Gypsum Creek pool opening delayed again; now sheduled to reopen July 3 | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — Kacy Carmichael, aquatics manager for the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District, announced Friday that the Gypsum Creek Golf Course outdoor pool, originally slated to reopen Saturday, would now be closed through Sunday.

The pool is undergoing major mechanical repairs, and workers are still waiting on parts for installation, which has pushed the reopening to Monday, July 3, barring any further delays. Anticipated operating hours for Monday are noon to 6 p.m.

The Gypsum Recreation Center indoor pool is open for public swimming from noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Eagle Pool also will be open this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Call 970-777-8888 or visit wecmrd.org for more information.