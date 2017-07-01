Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Eagle kicks off donation drive | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — Vail Valley residents can support the store that helps build homes by donating to Habitat ReStore's Summer Drive for Donations event, happening now through Aug. 31.

With free pick-up service, Vail Valley individuals and businesses can easily donate new and gently used household items, appliances, building materials, furniture, lighting fixtures and cabinets. Donated items will then be available for purchase at the Habitat ReStore in Eagle, which is open to the public. Revenue generated from sales at the ReStore is used to help build Habitat for Humanity homes in partnership with Eagle County families. Locally, Habitat is building six homes per year in Gypsum's Stratton Flats neighborhood.

"Every item donated to our ReStore helps to improve the lives of families in need of better shelter," said Craig Colby, director of Habitat ReStore Vail Valley. "We rely heavily on the generosity of donors, and all donations made through our summer drive for donations event are tax deductible."

Habitat ReStore Vail Valley is located at 751 Chambers Ave. in Eagle and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about how to schedule a donation drop-off or pick-up, call the ReStore donation line at 970-328-1119 or go to http://www.restorevailvalley.org.