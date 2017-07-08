Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley seeks volunteers for Diva Day, July 15 | VailDaily.com

AVON — Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and sponsor Thrivent Financial are seeking female volunteers for a special Diva Day build event on Saturday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Habitat's home construction site in Gypsum.

Diva Day celebrates women while addressing the need for affordable housing in Eagle County. No previous building experience is necessary.

"We are excited to host Diva Day at our jobsite," said Elyse Howard, development director at Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley. "This is a great opportunity for women of all skill levels to come together to help a local family build a stable place they can call home, impacting generations to come."

All volunteers will be treated to snacks, beverages and lunch on the build day. A T-shirt will be provided for all participants, and Habitat invites all volunteers to stay for happy hour at the end of the day. Suggested build-day apparel is pants, hard-soled or closed-toes shoes and layers.

Advanced registration is required for Diva Day. To sign up to volunteer, call Andrew Donilon at 970-524-4663 or email andrew@habitatvailvalley.org. For more information on Diva Day, visit http://www.habitatvailvalley.org/diva-day.