Have coffee with a Vail cop Friday | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Officers from the Vail Police Department are inviting community members to join them for coffee and conversation between 8 and 10 a.m. Friday at Starbucks in Vail Village, located at 242 E. Meadow Drive, Vail.

The Coffee with a Cop sessions are a continuation of the department's community policing efforts aimed at improving relationships between police officers and community members and to provide additional opportunities for community conversations.

"We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns or simply get to know our officers," said Chief Dwight Henninger. "These interactions are the foundation of our community partnerships."

Officers will be prepared to address a variety of questions such as impacts of the Interstate 70 Vail underpass construction.

For more information, contact Sergeant Jessica Tice at 970-479-2201.