Heavy snow closes second Colorado ski area | VailDaily.com

Monarch Mountain will not open on Tuesday, the Chaffee County ski area says, because of problems created by the more than a foot and a half of snow that has fallen there in the past 24 hours.

It marks the second day a Colorado mountain resort was forced to close because of the rare, potent storm dropping more than a foot of powder in the high country.

“The good news: it snowed all day and night yesterday (18″!),” Monarch said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. “The bad news: Monarch will not open today. Monarch Pass is has been closed all night for avalanche control, preventing Monarch Mountain maintenance, food service, and grooming crews from reaching the mountain.”

