Heavy traffic decreasing from Denver to tunnel | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Expect heavy traffic from Denver to the Eisenhower Tunnel on Monday morning.

But the traffic congestion was easing as of 10 a.m. according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The department indicated 75 minutes traffic time from C-470 to the tunnel as of 9:50 a.m.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday is one of the bigger winter weekends for crowds for ski resorts each year.