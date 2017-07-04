Celebrations and events in Vail and Beaver Creek for the Fourth of July | VailDaily.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Across the U.S., celebrations abound to honor the original Brexit, the one declared by the Continental Congress in 1776.

Americans everywhere celebrate the audacity of the group that decided they'd rather be citizens than subjects, but the Vail Valley brings its own twist to the day that John Adams said "… ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever more."

There's plenty of pomp, parade and celebration around the valley. Let's start with Vail.

VAIL

• The celebrations begin at 8 a.m., with the annual pancake breakfast at the Vail Interfaith Chapel. No one wants to celebrate on an empty stomach. Go. Have fun.

• From 8 a.m. to noon is the annual Vail Public Library Bake Sale. Get something delicious and support the library. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the library's annual book sale. Go, browse, buy. Who knows? Some famous person may have thumbed through the volume you're about to put on your shelves.

• Also starting at 8 a.m. and running through 5 p.m. is the annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout, where teams from around the country play and celebrate one of North America's original games.

• The annual Vail America Days Parade starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until noon. The parade draws dozens of participants showing off for thousands of spectators. This year's theme is theme is, appropriately enough, "America the Beautiful." The parade marshals are Bill and Sally Hanlon, who were among the group who launched Vail's very first Fourth of July parade.

By the way, if your parked, stay parked and walk or ride the town's buses the rest of the day. To learn more, go to http://www.vaileventparking.com.

• Have some lunch, then head to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the annual patriotic concert, performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The general admission seats on the lawn are free, but are limited, and available on a first-come, first-seated basis.

• Head to the park for lacrosse, wander around town, or take a hike through the rest of the afternoon, then find a vantage point somewhere around Golden Peak for the town's annual fireworks show at dusk.

For a comprehensive look at all the town's activities, go to http://www.vailamerica days.com.

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek is having its own Fourth of July celebration, as John Adams would have hoped.

• The resort's Summer Adventure Center opens at 9:30 a.m.

• More fun for the kids starts at noon with Stars, Stripes & Slides, with free slides and bounce houses at the base of the resort's Chair 6.

• There's more fun for the kids at noon in Beaver Creek Village at the Plaza Kids' Zone, with free arts and crafts, face painting and carnival games.

• There's an afternoon and evening full of music at Beaver Creek's Centennial Park starting at 2 p.m.

• First up, at 2 p.m., is The Drunken Hearts.

• Austin's Rose takes the stage at 4 p.m.

• Ashley McBryde performs at 6 p.m.

• Fireworks at Centennial park are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

To learn more about Beaver Creek's celebration, go to http://www.beavercreek.com.

Downvalley

For downvalley residents who'd rather stay closer to home, it's Eagle's turn to host the annual Eagle/Gypsum Fourth of July celebration. This year, the party is at the Brush Creek Pavilion. The annual bike parade starts at 5 p.m. There will be games and food, with fireworks set to launch at about 9:30 p.m.